Victorians head back to the office

With Victoria moving to ‘Last Step’ restrictions from 11:59 pm 22nd November 2020, employees throughout the state have been given the green light to begin transitioning back into the office.

While many employees have delighted in the new-found freedoms of flexible working arrangements, many employees and business have struggled, especially industries that rely on significant face-to-face communication with their clients.

For these employees and their employers, the new restrictions will likely come as a relief. However, before rushing back to the workplace, there are a number of limitations that need to be considered.

Small workplaces (less than 40 staff) previously working from home: Up to 10 employees can work in the office, subject to density quotients. Employees will still be required to wear a facemask when in the workplace unless an exemption applies.

Medium to large workplaces previously working from home: Up to 25 per cent of the workers may return to the office, subject to density quotients. Staggered arrival and departure times are recommended. Employees will still be required to wear a facemask when in the workplace unless an exemption applies.

There continues to be no restrictions on the number of employees in a workplace where it is not possible to work from home or where exemptions apply.

All businesses must have a COVIDSafe Plan if they have on-site operations.